Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, a beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, is celebrating the “sweet taste of success” following another successful year in 2024, marked by major growth milestones, and of course plenty of ice, custard and happiness. Over the past year, Rita’s Italian Ice opened 39 new shops, including 10 international shops, for a total of 575 operating locations. The company continued its rapid growth in existing markets while expanding its reach in the Midwest, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas, among other states.

“We are committed to driving growth and expansion across key markets, enhancing our product offerings through innovative design and development, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to further elevate the customer experience,” said CEO Linda Chadwick. “Together, these initiatives will position us for sustained success and the continued market leadership we’ve seen for 40 years and counting.”

Rita’s Italian Ice Recognized as a Leader in Dessert & Franchising

Rita’s Italian Ice received recognition from industry leaders, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the dessert space. The brand received two national awards and rankings based on its success in 2024, including:

Ranked #273 overall in the 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, catapulting 187 spots from last year

New Hires in 2025

Rita’s Italian Ice added two new key hires in 2025. Lawrence Brown was brought on as Chief Development Officer. Brown brings with him many years of experience in the restaurant franchise space, previously working with brands like Burger King, Fat Tuesday, and Tim Hortons. Most recently, Brown served as SVP, Head of Franchising & Development for Tide Services before joining Rita’s Italian Ice.

Carmela Hughley was also appointed as SVP of Marketing Insights and Innovation. Hughley brings over 25 years of leadership experience in retail, operations, and consumer brand growth to the new role. Most recently, as Vice President of Field Operations at Madison Reed, Hughley led the transformation of their Hair Color Bars, driving the expansion from 6 to 87 locations in just three years.

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and is available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.

Rita’s continues to seek passionate entrepreneurs to expand its presence across the United States.