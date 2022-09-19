Rita's Italian Ice Opens in Walpole, Massachusetts

Living in Massachusetts just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats - recently opened a new shop at 1337 Main Street in Walpole, MA, the only location in the state.

The new neighborhood shop is a family business locally owned and operated by Cynthia Beckwith and Wren Quinn. Prior to opening a Rita’s, Cynthia was a children’s librarian for 10 years. During the pandemic, Cynthia came to the realization she wanted to get into business ownership, and chose to open a Rita’s location due to the quality of the product, her enthusiasm for the brand, and her family connection.

“My mother always loved Rita’s,” Beckwith says. “Whenever we went to visit her in New Jersey she always wanted to go as a family. She would have been so excited about this whole venture. We look forward to bringing a Rita’s shop to Massachusetts so the Walpole community can experience this amazing brand with its great flavors, sweet treats, and friendly service.”

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily and available in a rotating daily selection from over 90 flavors. The Italian Ice is made on-site daily and Rita’s has a freshness policy where all ice is served within 36 hours. Other menu items at Rita’s include gelatis, concretes, milkshakes, and creamy frozen custard.

Rita’s is actively looking for additional franchisees to help develop the brand throughout the country. The brand is seeking to partner with hands-on entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand and motivated to grow.