Rita's Italian Ice Rolls Out Peach Ring Flavor and Peach Ring Gummy Topping.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, introduces Peach Ring Italian Ice and Peach Ring Gummy topping.

Available at all Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only starting July 11 and running through August 6, Peach Ring Italian Ice is featured in Rita’s Peach Ring Gelati and Frozen Drink, topped with two Gummy Peach Rings. The Peach Ring Italian Ice flavor can also be enjoyed across Rita’s menu of signature Italian Ice treats.

During the promotional period, Rita’s continues to drive loyalty and perks for its mobile app users by offering a free small Ice – either new Peach Ring or the flavor of their choice – to those who earn a loyalty visit two times per week or more (Weeks: 7/10 – 7/16, 7/17 – 7/23, 7/24 – 7/30, 7/31 – 8/6).

"Perfect for summer, Peach Ring is both sweet and tart, and is a nostalgic taste of childhood for millennials who grew up with flavorful, gummy peach ring candy," says Mark Jenkins, Vice President of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice. "With this second new ice flavor introduced this year, Rita’s remains focused on delivering new, memorable flavors and unique, crave-worthy treats that create excitement at Rita’s shops, build buzz and drive value for Rita’s loyal guests and app users.”

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.