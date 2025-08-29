At Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, summer isn’t just about sweet treats. It’s also a season of giving back and making a meaningful impact in the communities the brand calls home.

From funding childhood cancer research to mentoring young entrepreneurs and cheering on youth athletes, Rita’s is turning everyday moments into something more. Through hands-on programs, heartfelt partnerships and milestone celebrations, the brand is creating space for joy and generosity to go hand in hand.

One longtime partnership that continues to inspire is with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. This year, Rita’s brought back its fan-favorite Frozen Lemonade flavor, with a portion of proceeds helping fund vital research in the fight against childhood cancer.

In June, Rita’s teamed up with the Eagles Autism Foundation for the second annual Golf Classic. The brand teed off an exceptional day on the course, where franchisees, vendor partners, and Eagles players came together to raise awareness and funds for autism-related programs.

At the brand’s corporate headquarters, Rita’s welcomed a group of 30 youth from Shelice’s Angels Business Academy for an immersive experience. The brand hosted a day of learning that spanned operations, flavor development, marketing and more. NFL linebacker and Rita’s franchisee Zaire Franklin capped off the visit with a “Design Your Dream Dessert” workshop, empowering the next generation of business leaders through creativity, mentorship and a taste of what’s possible.

Down in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rita’s joined forces with Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis at Big Boy Camp, a free youth football clinic that brings hundreds of kids together to play, connect and build confidence. Along the sidelines, Rita’s handed out frozen treats to campers and families, reinforcing its commitment to being there for the moments that matter.

On Tuesday, July 29, Rita’s brought its signature blend of Ice and Happiness to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia during a special family party. At the event, Rita’s team members scooped treats for families as they navigated their children’s medical journeys – offering comfort, connection and a moment of joy.

“At Rita’s, we’re always looking for ways to connect with our guests and communities beyond the counter,” said Carmela Hughley, Senior Vice President of Marketing Insights and Innovation. “These programs reflect the heart of our brand. They’re about meaningful presence and creating joyful moments that make a real difference.”

While Rita’s continues showing up in new ways this summer, the brand is also celebrating its legacy. In Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, franchisee Ron Calvey recently marked his 35th year in business: a testament to the staying power of community-first franchising. Meanwhile, in Toledo, Ohio, franchisees Stephani and Clyde Kynard opened their newest shop on July 18, bringing Rita’s joy to even more families in a growing market.

From young dreamers to seasoned operators, and from backyard camps to national campaigns, Rita’s is proving that purpose and happiness can – and should – be served together.