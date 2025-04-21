Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is shaking up its flavor lineup once again with a bold new twist on a classic sip: Cola Italian Ice. Inspired by the iconic soda, this new flavor delivers the timeless taste of old-school cola nostalgia in a refreshingly cool, icy form with the perfect balance of sweetness and tang. Rita’s Cola Italian Ice is available at all Rita’s locations for a limited time starting today, April 21!

Rita’s is embracing innovation by introducing their new Twisted Cola Blender drink, inspired by the viral social media trend that has taken the internet by storm. Rita’s Twisted Cola Blender combines the bold taste of the new Cola Ice in a refreshing drink form, topped with indulgent CocoLime Cream, to offer a sweet, creamy, coconut-lime flavor twist that pairs perfectly with the Cola Ice. It’s only available for a limited time and is a must-try treat! Rita’s tried-and-true Gelati lovers can also enjoy Cola Ice in their new Cola Float Gelati, made with layers of Cola Ice and Vanilla Frozen Custard.

“Social media has been buzzing with a new wave of beverage experimentation, and we’re thrilled to bring this exciting trend to life, Rita’s style,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “The new Cola Italian Ice lineup embraces timeless flavors and blends them with today’s current trends to create new products like our Twisted Cola Blender with CocoLime Cream. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of frozen treats by offering fresh, innovative creations that surprise and delight our guests.”

Starting today, Rita’s app users can enjoy a special offer: buy one Twisted Cola Blender and get a small one free! Simply redeem the one-time-use reward in your Rita’s app account. Don’t have the app yet? Download the Rita’s app by May 4 to receive the special reward. Rewards expire seven days from the date of issue, so don’t delay!

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.