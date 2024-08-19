Launching its fall lineup earlier than ever before, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is giving fall enthusiasts exactly what they’ve been craving without the waiting! This year, guests can fall into pumpkin season with the return of seasonal favorites including Rita’s Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Pumpkin Pie Concrete. Starting today,Rita’s Ice app users can enjoy a small Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee for just $3* using the single-use reward in the app through August 30.

The delectable Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee returns to Rita’s Cold Brew Frozen Coffee lineup, making a crisp comeback and reuniting with its Frozen Coffee patch: Original Cold Brew, Caramel, and Mocha flavors. Additionally, the perfect accessory for sweater weather is here: Rita’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete, which offers a decadent balance of creamy Frozen Custard blended with pumpkin crème and pie pieces for the ultimate indulgence this fall season. Rita’s Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Pumpkin Pie Concrete are available at all Rita’s locations starting August 19 through September 29.

To celebrate pumpkin season, all Rita’s Ice app users will receive a $3 Small Frozen Coffee reward in their Rita’s Ice app account to try the delicious Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee at a discount from August 19 through August 30. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members can download the Rita’s Ice app by August 30 to claim the special offer. Guests can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores or visit ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

*One $3 Small Frozen Coffee reward per app account.

“As we welcome the seasonal return of fan-favorite Pumpkin treats at Rita’s, we are thrilled to offer our mobile app users an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a Small Pumpkin Frozen Coffee at a special discount of $3,” said Mark Jenkins, VP of Marketing. “At Rita’s we are committed to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our guests, and we can’t wait for everyone to stop by and experience our Pumpkin Frozen Coffee and Pumpkin Pie Concrete once again this year.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app and start earning rewards on your purchases and receive a free small Ice just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.