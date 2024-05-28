Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the perfect companion for the warm summer months ahead, is announced its delicious early summer line-up, featuring an innovative flavor and exciting partnership that promises to delight customers this season!

Headlining the early summer offerings is a flavor that’s bound to delight Kool-Aid lovers of all ages, the introduction of Rita’s Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Italian Ice with its iconic sweet taste of tropical fruits. The partnership was brokered by Kraft Heinz exclusive licensing agency, Brand Central. The new flavor launches at all Rita’s locations for a limited time starting May 27, and is sure to have guests saying, “Oh Yeah!,” the best phrase to represent the delicious taste of Kool-Aid. Rita’s Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Italian Ice will be featured in a 5-Layer Gelati, which combines Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Ice with layers of creamy Vanilla Custard and is topped with rainbow sprinkles for an extra burst of color and flavor. For those seeking a sippable treat, the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Ice Blender drink offers a refreshing way to beat the heat. The Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Ice can also be enjoyed across Rita’s menu of signature treats.

To sweeten the promotion, with every eligible 5-Layer Gelati purchase from May 27 – July 7, Rita’s app users can earn double credits on their loyalty account and earn their way to free treats faster! Maximum of two credits per eligible purchase.

“This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s an opportunity to bring an iconic brand like Kool-Aid to life in a way only Rita’s can. Both Rita’s and Kool-Aid resonate across generations, and it’s a perfect match,” says Mark Jenkins, Vice President of Marketing of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “By leveraging Kool-Aid’s recognizable flavor and Rita’s expertise in creating delicious frozen treats, we’re able to offer guests an unparalleled taste experience that’s both familiar and new at the same time.”

“Kool-Aid embodies unapologetic fun, and makes people of all ages smile,” says Charter Foster, Senior Manager, Licensing at the Kraft Heinz Company. “In teaming up with Rita’s, we loved the idea of guests celebrating their everyday moments by combining Kool-Aid’s bold, colorful flavors with Rita’s freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere and created a unique sensory experience that brings the brand to life in new and innovative ways.”

As the summer season approaches, Rita’s invites customers to indulge in its refreshing frozen beverages, with Frozen Lemonades taking center stage. Available in Classic Lemon, Mango, and Strawberry, these icy treats are the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day. Each sip not only offers a burst of sweet flavor but also provides an opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause.

In addition to its delectable new summer offerings, Rita’s is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), an organization with a mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. From May 27 through July 7, Rita’s will donate $1 from every Frozen Lemonade sold to ALSF, up to $10,000. Customers are also encouraged to contribute $1 at their local Rita’s and add their name to the Rita’s Wall of Hope. Donations can also be made online at https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/3683085.

Since 2006, Rita’s has raised over $5.8 million to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation through its in-store fundraisers, demonstrating its dedication to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

“At Rita’s, we believe that enjoying our delicious treats should also be an opportunity to give back,” says Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “Through our ongoing partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we’re honored to contribute to the fight against childhood cancer and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families affected.”

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.