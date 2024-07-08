Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, revealed its latest summer flavor in partnership with the ever-popular multi-sensorial candy: NERDS candy. NERDS Grape flavored Ice will be available for a limited time at all Rita’s locations starting July 8. This highly anticipated sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor invites guests to taste nostalgia this summer at Rita’s.

Rita’s, in partnership with NERDS, is also proud to unveil the all new – BABY NERDS – which will make its first-ever appearance as an official NERDS dessert topping with Rita’s locations across the country on July 8 ahead of its official introduction into the broader quick-service industry in Spring 2025. Smaller in size than NERDS candy, but with just as much flavor, this innovative topping will become an addition to Rita’s menu starting July 8, elevating the Rita’s experience with its playful and crunchy texture.

Harnessing the beloved brand popularity of NERDS, Rita’s is thrilled to deliver NERDS Grape flavored Ice in a Rita’s Gelati layered with creamy Vanilla Custard and topped with BABY NERDS. For those seeking a sippable treat, the NERDS Grape flavored Gelati Blender, an Italian Ice drink blended with Custard and topped with BABY NERDS, offers a refreshing treat for guests throughout the summer. The NERDS Grape Ice and BABY NERDS topping can also be enjoyed across Rita’s menu of signature treats.

Rita’s app users can enjoy a free taste of the exciting new BABY NERDS topping when they purchase a Gelati or Gelati Blender and redeem the one-time-use reward through their loyalty app at participating Rita’s locations. New app users will receive the reward when they sign-up through July 21.

“We are thrilled to introduce our guests to the innovative and adventurous sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor of NERDS Grape flavored Ice this summer,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “Being the first to launch the BABY NERDS topping is an incredible opportunity to offer our guests a unique and fun experience they can only find at Rita’s. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to continually bringing fresh and exciting flavors to our menu. We are excited for guests to create unforgettable summer memories with a Rita’s in their hand!”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app and start earning rewards on your purchases and receive a free small Ice just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.