Roam Artisan Burgers Launches Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

Roam Artisan Burgers announced the launch of its Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger at all locations starting on Tuesday, November 8. The 100% vegan burger features Roam’s house-made organic veggie patty, Violife Just Like Cheddar, Umaro Foods plant-based bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a Pacific Coast Bakery whole grain bun.

The partnership between Roam, Violife, and Umaro Foods Bacon is a match made in heaven. With plant-based foods in high demand, Roam was eager to introduce more vegan alternatives with clean labels that are still delicious and satisfying. In both regards, Violife and Umaro hit the mark.

“Our customers have been requesting a plant-based protein in addition to our already popular veggie patty. The Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger collaboration with Violife and Umaro Foods is the perfect opportunity to bring something new and exciting to the menu in a meaningful way,” says Joshua Spiegelman, Roam’s Owner/Co-Founder.

With five Bay Area locations, Roam is well-known for its sustainably sourced ingredients including pasture-raised meats and local produce. Its house-made organic veggie burger, made with beets, quinoa, black beans, and brown rice is heralded as the gold standard among vegetarians and omnivores alike. Since its opening more than a decade ago, Roam has been serving up craveablevegetarian and vegan options such as a bountiful Farmer’s Market Salad and rotating seasonal veggie dishes. The introduction of the Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger represents the first time that the restaurant will incorporate plant-based ingredients that are not made in-house.

Violife offers an award-winning 100% vegan, non-dairy cheese alternative that is free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, and preservatives and is enriched with Vitamin B12. Above all, the gooey, melty texture and tangy deliciousness makes it the perfect complement to any burger. Umaro, which initially became famous from its appearance on Shark Tank, makes a delicious vegan bacon with protein from sushi-grade nori, and bacon fat with sea moss extracts that provide a crispy texture.

“This is our take on the nostalgic bacon cheeseburger, only with a twist that it is vegan. With many people gravitating towards a plant-based diet, we wanted to provide one more fun, delicious, and nutrient-rich menu option,” contends Lynn Gorfinkle, Roam’s Owner/Co-Founder.