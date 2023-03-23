Robeks Announces Another SoCal Opening

Robeks is expanding its franchise growth with another opening in its home Southern California market.

“From the get-go, the Robeks support team has been incredibly impressive,” says Sergio Washington, who opened the new Robeks location in Sylmar, California, a thriving community in the San Fernando Valley. “I fell in love with the brand and its mission to provide flavor and health in one delicious package. Robeks is at the forefront of the healthier-for-you segment, and I’m proud to join the brand during an instrumental growth period.”

Washington’s journey with Robeks has required resilience and ongoing guidance from the Robeks leadership team. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington, together with Robeks, discovered the right location for a bustling community business and began the process of developing the location. Robeks in Sylmar joins existing locations as the ninth unit in the San Fernando Valley, expanding access to its popular menu items.

“Sergio’s extensive experience serving in leadership roles at nationally-known retail brands and his management background has proved to be an asset,” says David Rawnsley, president and CFO of Robeks. “We’re thrilled to have him as part of our Robeks team as he helps meet the growing demand for healthier-for-you options in Southern California.”

The Los Angeles-based brand has more than 25 years of proven success in the restaurant industry, bringing a West Coast health vibe to its brand identity. Given the momentum on its side, Robeks is advancing its strategic franchising initiative in 2023. Beyond Southern California, growth priorities include expanding in DMAs where the brand currently operates: Northern Virginia, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Ohio, Washington, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Arizona, the District of Columbia and soon in Utah. Plus, Robeks currently has more than 90 open locations with 50 additional units in various stages of development.

Beyond its loyal and engaged fanbase, Robeks provides qualified franchise investors an attractive, scalable business model. With average unit volumes up more than 38% from 2020 to 2021, the brand consistently ranks as a top performer and proven leader in the smoothie and healthy food segment. Relative to competitors in its segment, the brand offers a lower initial investment ($286,650 - $395,050*) and buildout cost, simple operations and strong economics with an AUV of $1,092,760 for the top 25% of its franchise system. Robeks also has a smaller restaurant footprint paired with low food and labor costs, offering operators a competitive advantage in the healthier-for-you smoothie and juice category. To aid in operational efficiency and manage labor costs, the brand utilizes technology innovations like an open API POS system which integrates mobile ordering, strategic partnerships with national third-party delivery companies, order ready screens and self-ordering kiosks.

Ideal franchisee candidates should have a passion for elevating guest experiences and are optimistic, community-minded individuals with strong liquidity and possess a desire to be highly involved in day-to-day operations. Previous restaurant experience is not required and candidates can come from a variety of backgrounds.