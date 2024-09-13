As the crisp air of autumn approaches, Robeks, the destination for fresh and innovative smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts, is celebrating the season with the return of its fan-favorite Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie and the debut of the Caramel Apple Smoothie.

Available systemwide starting September 13, the new Caramel Apple Smoothie is pure autumn bliss in a cup, blending fresh apple slices, tart apple juice, banana, pineapple, frozen yogurt, pineapple sherbet and buttery caramel for an incredible, over-the-top taste.

Returning to the menu, the Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie features a blend of potassium-rich pure pumpkin puree, banana, almond butter, frozen yogurt, and the warm flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. This smoothie is packed with vitamins and beta-carotene allowing fans to indulge in festive fall flavors while staying on track with their health and wellness goals.

“Our fall smoothies are the perfect blend of innovation and nostalgic flavors, offering nutrient-packed options without sacrificing taste whatsoever,” said Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing. “As the season changes, our menu brings comforting and cozy flavors that our fans crave. The Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie has already become a beloved choice, and we’re confident the new Caramel Apple Smoothie will quickly become a crowd-pleaser through the Fall season.”

For more than 25 years, Robeks has delighted fans and their taste buds with a menu that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and flavor. The Los Angeles-based company offers the most innovative smoothie and juice combinations made with premium fruits, vegetables, proteins, and proprietary enhancements that can boost nutritional value with more protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory supplements.

Earlier this year, the brand released its Sweet and Sour Smoothies featuring added superfood enrichments of Ashwagandha and Ginseng, amplifying flavor and providing health benefits like reduced cortisol, stress, anxiety, and enhanced brain and immune function.

For hassle-free delivery to any home or office, orders can be conveniently placed through the Robeks mobile app, where guests can still earn “Robeks Rewards” points and enjoy the same great taste and quality they would experience in-store. The app is available for free download from the iOS store or Google Play, at Robeks.com. Delivery orders can also be placed through prominent third-party/mobile food-ordering delivery providers.