Robeks Announces Record-Breaking Development Update

Robeks, the destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, açai bowls and premium toasts, announced a record-breaking development update.

Currently, the famous west coast juice brand holds more than 95 open locations, with more than 45 in development, across 13 states and the District of Columbia. Stellar growth has continued for Robeks through 2023 as the better-for-you smoothie concept completed nine store openings through the first half of the year and has 10 additional locations slated to open by year-end. The brand’s strategic franchising efforts have led to multiple franchise deals with proven owner/operators across the country.

"There’s a strong demand for health-centric QSR concepts, both from modern day consumers and restaurant operators,” adds David Rawnsley, President and CFO of Robeks. “People are craving something refreshing, convenient and flavorful—and that’s exactly what Robeks offers. We truly feel that our efficient operations, scalability and unique menu offerings make us stand out with potential owners. We’re thrilled to leverage this value proposition and bring our proven concept to more communities coast to coast.”

Thus far, Robeks’ expansion efforts in 2023 included development into existing markets where brand recognition is strong, such as California, Arizona, Northern Virginia, Connecticut and Ohio. The brand is also targeting states with significant growth potential, such as Florida, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois and Utah. The last of which Robeks held a Grand Opening event in Sandy, Utah to commemorate the brand’s first location in the Beehive State.

While focusing efforts on expansion, the brand is also prioritizing a creative, yet operationally simple approach to menu innovation. Where Robeks is beloved for its fresh smoothie and juice combinations, the brand is also gaining popularity with its premium made-to-order toast offerings. In May, Robeks unveiled three new products to the toast lineup – the handcrafted Fig & Prosciutto, Strawberry & Cream Cheese, and Veggies & Hummus options were eagerly sought out by customers to accompany their refreshing beverages.

While expanding its menu, Robeks doubled down on its expansion plans into the state of California.

“California is our home state,” says Rawnsley. “We appreciate how supportive the community has been at each location, and we look forward to serving more Californians through our additional store openings this year.”

Two locations in Los Angeles and one each in the cities of Temecula, Oxnard, and Glendale are slated to open in the Golden State. As Robeks continues its multi-state expansion, the states of Connecticut, Florida, Ohio and Arizona will also welcome store openings in the months ahead.

Although franchise-unit growth continues to be the brand’s highest priority, Robeks is also investing in its corporate growth efforts. In the coming weeks, the brand is anticipated to sign a lease for its third corporate store, which will be located in Los Angeles. The move will allow Robeks to expand its California footprint, while allowing the brand to strengthen operations, test products and marketing strategies, and overall ensure the sustained success of its franchise network.