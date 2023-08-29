Robeks Announces Smoothies for Fall Season

Robeks, the destination for creative flavor combinations in fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls and premium toasts, announced the launch of its highly anticipated seasonal smoothies with the Perfectly Pumpkin and Perfectly Pumpkin Plus. Jumping into spirit of autumn, Robeks’ limited-time creations offer a unique twist on the traditional pumpkin beverage with recipes that blend warmth, comfort and amazing taste with every glorious gulp.

Available in stores starting September 8 and within the Robeks mobile app a week later, Robeks’ Perfect Pumpkin Smoothies come in two enticing variations:

Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie— Indulge in the heartwarming taste of autumn with this original creation. Blending potassium-rich pumpkin puree, banana, almond butter, and non-fat frozen yogurt, this smoothie boasts a harmonious blend of 100% pure pumpkin puree and proprietary pumpkin pie spice mix. Unsweetened vanilla almond milk and a touch of agave contribute to its irresistible flavor profile. Beyond its taste, this smoothie is a nutritional powerhouse packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and beta carotene, promoting overall well-being.



Perfectly Pumpkin Plus Smoothie— Elevate your fall experience with an extra boost of immunity and energy. Building upon the original Perfectly Pumpkin smoothie, the Plus version incorporates an immunity-enhancing blend and an invigorating energy infusion. Guests can enjoy the goodness of the Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie with added benefits to power through the season's activities and weather changes.

“Our commitment to menu innovation is a top priority, and we believe the pumpkin flavors are an exciting way to dive into fall,” says Robeks Vice President of Marketing Mitch Baker. “The dedication we have for innovation drives us to create flavors that resonate with the essence of each season. The Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothies, which uses 100% pure pumpkin puree instead of pumpkin flavoring, epitomize the warmth and richness of fall, providing a deliciously delightful and nutritious way to embrace this time of year."

With more than 25 years of proven success in the restaurant industry, the Los Angeles-based company brings a West Coast health vibe to innovative smoothie and juice combinations made with premium fruits, vegetables, proteins, and proprietary enhancements that can boost nutritional value with more protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory supplements.

For a hassle-free option, Robeks is partnered with prominent third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers to offer guests the convenience of delivery. Through this partnership, guests can enjoy the best-tasting fresh smoothies, juices and bowls from the comfort of their home or office. Orders can be conveniently placed through the Robeks mobile app, which is available for free download from the iOS app store or Google Play, or through Robeks.com. Guests who choose to order via delivery on the Robeks mobile app can still earn “Robeks Rewards” points and enjoy the same great taste and quality they would experience in-store.