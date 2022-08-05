Robeks Announces Three New Shops

The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and acai bowls, Robeks today announces the opening of three new locations this month, two in California and one in New York, expanding the brand’s footprint from coast to coast.

The new locations include:

La Verne, CA, owned and operated by franchisee Casey Larkin,

Poway, CA and are owned and operated by franchisee Andrew Banning, and

Carmel, NY, owned and operated by franchisee Mike Jacobs.

Robeks has been aggressively and strategically growing in new markets and backfilling existing markets where consumers crave their fresh, made to order smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts. Recently the company opened the first Colorado store in greater Denver and the sixth location in Arizona.

With strong annual unit volumes that average $898,685, for 50% of the franchised system and nearly $1.1 million for the top 25% of units, Robeks is attracting attention from new franchisees across the country. In 2021, the Robeks system AUVs increased by more than 38% over 2020 volumes. The AUV for all Robeks stores exceeds the category average delivering value for franchisees while serving communities with premium quality food and friendly, welcoming service.

Recently, Todd Peterson joined the company as Chief Development Officer, bringing more than 25 years of franchise growth experience to Robeks.

“We are excited to welcome these new franchisees to the Robeks family and look forward to continuing to serve new communities as Robeks grows across the country,” says Todd Peterson.

In 2021 Robeks marked its 25th anniversary and the company has reinforced its foundation to set the stage for the next 25 years. Menu innovation with premium toasts, including various avocado and nut butter versions, have helped attract new guests and drive sales.

Robeks offers the freshest smoothie, juice and bowl experience using quality ingredients and creative flavor combinations that have been making guests happy for more than 25 years.