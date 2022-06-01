Robeks Appoints Todd Peterson Chief Development Officer

Robeks announced the next phase of its aggressive franchise efforts with the appointment of industry veteran Todd Peterson to the newly created position of Chief Development Officer. Peterson will oversee all aspects of the company’s franchise development and market expansion.

“Robeks boasts stronger unit-level economics than many brands in this segment and with impressive same-store-sales results and a solid base of profitable restaurants across multiple states, the company is very well positioned to accelerate growth. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to lead the development efforts for this iconic brand,” says Peterson.

Peterson’s background includes more than 25 years of experience directing domestic and international franchise restaurant development for both full and limited-service brands. Most recently he served as the vice president of franchise development for Wingstop Restaurants, a leading 1,700-unit publicly traded global restaurant brand.

“The strength of our brand, the appeal of our category, and the return on investment for Robeks franchisees were key to helping us attract someone of Todd’s caliber. We are very excited to have Todd join the Robeks team to lead and accelerate our development efforts in both new and existing markets,” says David Rawnsley, president and CFO of Los Angeles-based Robeks.

In 2021 Robeks marked its 25th anniversary and the company has reinforced its foundation to set the stage for the next 25 years. Menu innovation with premium toasts, including various avocado and nut butter versions, have helped attract new guests and drive sales. Expansion into new markets has increased the company’s footprint across the United States. The company’s top 25% locations now have industry-leading annual unit volumes exceeding $1 million.

“Robeks has the world’s best franchisees who deliver every day for every guest with enthusiastic customer service and a commitment to exceptional quality, and with Todd’s leadership we look forward to significantly and meaningfully growing our system,” says Rawnsley.