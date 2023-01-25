Robeks Debuts 10 Locations in 2022

2022 brought more fresh growth in sales, unit count and new franchisees for Robeks, the destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts. The popular juice and smoothie brand saw same store sales increase by 5.03%, on top of a 41.13% increase in 2021 giving the company a 46.16% two-year growth rate. The company also grew in unit count with the opening of 10 new locations and signed 18 franchise and area development agreements for 27 more locations.

“As consumers continue to focus on good health and fresh fare, Robeks is ideally situated to deliver nourishing value for consumers as well as franchisees,” says David Rawnsley, President of Robeks who is also a Robeks multi-unit owner. “Over the past two years Robeks has achieved significant milestones such as $1.1-million-unit volumes for the top 25% of stores, new product innovations and expansion into new markets. This is Robeks time and franchisees are anxious to join Robeks on this successful journey.”

With strong annual unit volumes, excellent operational support, and innovative product development, Robeks is attracting attention from new franchisees across the country. In 2021, the Robeks system AUVs increased by more than 41% over 2020 volumes. The AUV for all Robeks stores exceeds the category average delivering value for franchisees while serving communities with premium quality food and friendly, welcoming service.

The business ingredients behind Robeks’ 25 years of success appeal to multi-unit franchisees like Kenny Templeton who recently opened his third Robeks, in Leesburg, VA, and Angie Baker, a former Navy pilot and mother of five, who opened her first of 5 locations in greater Denver.

Robeks, which originated in Los Angeles more than 25 years ago, brings a West Coast health vibe to its innovative juice and smoothie combinations made with premium fruits, vegetables, proteins, and proprietary enhancements that can boost the nutritional value with more protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory supplements.

Robeks most popular smoothies include the Strawnana Berry Smoothie with strawberries, banana, non-fat frozen yogurt and apple juice, a refreshing treat any time of the day.

The 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie features banana, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, soy milk, chocolate and 40 grams of whey protein. With 60% of the average daily requirement for calcium, 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake the 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie is 100% delicious and satisfying and the Tropi-Kale with fresh kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, papaya juice, and packed with immunity boosting Vitamin C.

Robeks options aren’t just enjoyed with a straw. Acai bowls and premium toasts round out the menu giving customers so many choices for a quick pick-me-up or meal. Acai bowls burst with antioxidants, fresh fruit and an array of selections including granola, almonds, coconut, matcha, almond milk and much more.

A leader in the juice and smoothie segment, Robeks became the first in the category to introduce premium toasts. The selection of avocado toasts and nut butter premium toasts are a perfect snack or meal, and the ideal complement to a fresh juice. Fans are loving the three savory fresh creamy avocado options that are perfectly seasoned and served on thick, airy, lightly toasted sourdough bread.

Top-rated by customers, and employees alike, Robeks are lively and inviting with warm, welcoming wood accents and an open kitchen where customers can see their order being hand-crafted.