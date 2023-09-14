Robeks Debuts in Oxnard, California

Robeks, the destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, açai bowls and premium toasts, announced its opening in Oxnard at 343 W Esplanade Dr. The Oxnard store, which officially opens on September 12, marks the 43rd California-based location for the rapidly growing better-for-you food concept.

The new Oxnard location is locally owned and operated by Jeannette Earnshaw, who brings extensive leadership and operational expertise to this exciting venture. Drawing from years of professional work in the finance industry, Earnshaw brings a strategic approach to managing her Robeks business, ensuring its financial success while also prioritizing exceptional customer service.

"Right from the start, the support from the Robeks team has been truly remarkable," says Earnshaw. "I was drawn to the brand and its commitment to delivering both flavor and wellness with every delicious offering. Robeks continues to lead the way in the 'healthier-for-you' segment, and I am thrilled to be part of this brand, especially as it continues to flourish right here in our home state of California.”

Robeks stands as the ultimate destination for refreshing smoothies, convenient snacks and nourishing meal alternatives. The extensive range of made-to-order smoothies, juice blends, and premium, hand-crafted toasts are made using the highest quality ingredients, guaranteeing unmatched flavor, excellence, and nutritional value. With options to suit various tastes and dietary preferences, Robeks provides a burst of flavor and essential nutrients to fuel any type of lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to support Jeannette as she expands Robeks into the dynamic community of Oxnard," says David Rawnsley, President and CFO of Robeks. "Her dedication to fostering health and wellness, combined with her unwavering dedication to providing exemplary guest service, positions her as an ideal owner. I’m confident that Robeks in Oxnard will surely become the neighborhood’s beacon of health and happiness.”

To ensure a seamless and convenient experience for our customers, Robeks has joined forces with renowned third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers. Through these strategic partnerships, we offer hassle-free delivery of our finest, flavorful smoothies, juices, and bowls directly to your doorstep, whether it's your home or workplace. Ordering is a breeze with the Robeks Rewards app, available for free download on all mobile platforms' app stores, as well as through Robeks.com. Even when opting for delivery via the Robeks mobile app, you can still earn "Robeks Rewards" points and enjoy the same exceptional taste and quality that you would find in-store.