Robeks to Grow Franchising Initiative in 2023

Robeks, the destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, açai bowls and premium toasts, announced that the company is advancing its strategic franchising initiative in 2023. Capturing the remarkable momentum that it has generated during the past two years, Robeks plans to significantly increase its franchise development pipeline through fresh franchise deals with proven owner/operators.

Focused on introducing its fresh and harmonious blends of innovative juice and smoothie combinations to new neighborhoods nationwide, the energetic brand plans to develop and open 20+ locations across nine states in 2023. To complement the new openings, company plans call for the addition of 45 units to its development pipeline through single and multi-unit franchise agreements. Growth priorities for 2023 and beyond include expanding in DMAs where the brand currently operates: Southern California, Northern Virginia, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Northeast Ohio Florida, and Arizona.

“We’re enthusiastic about fueling our franchising initiative and see enormous potential for the growth that’s ahead for Robeks,” says David Rawnsley, President and CFO of Robeks. “Our proven model checks all the boxes restaurant franchise operators are looking for today – strong consumer appeal, powerful performance metrics, tech-enabled operations and a compelling menu that stands out among competitors for its quality and outstanding taste. Not to mention, fantastic white space offering unique scalability in the healthier-for-you category.”

Currently, Robeks has more than 90 open locations with 50 more in various stages of development. New locations are already in the works within 13 states and the District of Columbia.

One of the brand’s key attractive characteristics for franchise investors is its research-backed, flavor-centric approach to developing new menu items. Robeks is up-to-date with consumer preferences, proof coming recently with the successful introductions of date-based smoothies and an updated line of sweet and savory toasts. Plus, the brand’s fresh and inviting store environment features a warm and energetic feel for guests looking to sit and enjoy a snack or meal, or, a convenient pick-up option for those on-the-go and third-party delivery services.

Beyond its loyal and engaged fanbase, Robeks provides qualified franchise investors an attractive, scalable business model. With same store sales up more than 45% compared to 2019, the brand consistently ranks as a top performer and proven leader in the smoothie and healthy food segment. Relative to competitors in its segment, the brand offers a lower initial investment ($286,650 - $395,050*) and buildout cost, simple operations and strong economics with an AUV of $1.1 million for the top 25% of its franchise system. Robeks also has a smaller restaurant footprint paired with low food and labor costs, offering operators a competitive advantage in the healthier-for-you smoothie and juice category. To aid in operational efficiency and manage labor costs, the brand utilizes technology innovations like an open API POS system which intergrates mobile ordering, strategic partnerships with national third-party delivery companies, order ready screens and self-ordering kiosks.

“Robeks is focused on bringing flavor and health together in harmony,” adds Rawnsley. “Moreover, we aim to bring harmony to our franchisees by providing support in marketing, operations, training, real estate, construction and supply chain. Our distinctive positioning in our sector and ability to meet operator demand indicates that Robeks is in a prime spot for continued growth.”

Ideal franchisee candidates should have a passion for elevating guest experiences and be optimistic, community-minded individuals with strong liquidity and a desire to be highly involved in day-to-day operations. Previous restaurant experience is not required and candidates can come from a variety of backgrounds.

With more than 25 years of proven success in the restaurant industry, the Los Angeles-based company brings a West Coast health vibe to its innovative juice and smoothie combinations made with premium fruits, vegetables, and proprietary enhancements that can boost nutritional value with more protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory supplements.