Robeks Inks Three Franchise Development Deals

The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and acai bowls, Robeks announces the completion of three new development deals that will add eight units to the brand’s national expansion.

The new development agreements include:

- A 3-store development agreement in Kansas City, Kansas, that will significantly boost the brand’s presence in that market.

- A 4-store area development agreement in Riverside County, California, targeting the growing communities of Temecula and Murietta.

- A single unit agreement in Glendale, California strengthening Robeks’ ability to serve more customers throughout Los Angeles County.

“Franchisees are finding at Robeks a combination of healthful offerings and a positive business opportunity that delivers value for the community and the franchisee. These new franchisees join a system of enthusiastic operators who appreciate the brand and enjoy running their own business,” says Todd Peterson, Chief Development Officer at Robeks.

Robeks has been aggressively and strategically growing in new markets and backfilling existing markets where consumers crave their fresh, made to order smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts.

With strong annual unit volumes that average $898,685, for the top 50% of the franchised system and nearly $1.1 million for the top 25% of units, Robeks is attracting attention from new franchisees across the country. In 2021, the Robeks system AUVs increased by more than 38% over 2020 volumes. The AUV for all Robeks stores exceeds the category average delivering value for franchisees while serving communities with premium quality food and friendly, welcoming service.

Robeks, which originated in Los Angeles more than 25 years ago, brings a West Coast health vibe to its innovative and great tasting juice and smoothie combinations made with premium fruits, vegetables, proteins, and proprietary enhancements that can boost the nutritional value with more protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory supplements.

Robeks most popular smoothies include the Strawnana Berry Smoothie with strawberries, banana, non-fat frozen yogurt and apple juice, a refreshing treat any time of the day.

The 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie features banana, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, soy milk, chocolate and 40 grams of whey protein. With 60% of the average daily requirement for calcium, 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake the 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie is 100% delicious and satisfying. The Tropi-Kale with fresh kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, papaya juice, is packed with immunity boosting Vitamin C.

Robeks options aren’t just enjoyed with a straw. Acai bowls and premium toasts round out the menu giving customers so many choices for a quick pick-me-up or meal. Acai bowls burst with antioxidants, fresh fruit and an array of selections including granola, almonds, coconut, almond milk and much more.

A leader in the juice and smoothie segment, Robeks became the first in the category to introduce premium toasts. The selection of premium avocado toasts and nut butter toasts are a perfect snack or meal, and the ideal complement to a fresh juice. Fans are loving the three savory fresh creamy avocado options that are perfectly seasoned and served on thick and airy toasted sourdough bread.