Robeks Launches Three Summer Smoothies

The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and bowls, Robeks today introduces three new smoothies that deliver the freshest taste of summer in a cup.

Available now at Robeks locations across the country, the ever-popular Wailea Watermelon, brand new Electric Sunshine, and Strawberry Bright Smoothies combine summers most delicious fruits including watermelon, strawberry, lemon, mango, and pineapple with unexpected twists of cranberry, mint, ginger and turmeric for elevated refreshment and healthful benefits.

“These new smoothies, along with the return of an annual favorite are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of summer’s fresh fruits, conveniently blended into delicious, healthful treats,” says Mitch Baker, Vice President of Marketing at Robeks. “Each sip is pure sunshine and refreshing happiness.”

The two new smoothies include:

- Electric Sunshine blends lemon, ginger, turmeric, pineapple and mango with orange sherbet and papaya juice for a drink that will wake up your taste buds and your immune system.

- Strawberry Bright blends strawberries, pineapple, lemon and cranberries with apple juice and pineapple sherbet for a light energizing pleasure.

Robeks’ is also bringing back its summer classic Wailea Watermelon smoothie which blends strawberries and pineapple with apple juice, raspberry and pineapple sherbet and mint for a refreshing antioxidant-filled treat.

Robeks offers the freshest smoothie, juice and bowl experience using quality ingredients and creative flavor combinations that have been making guests happy for over 25 years. Some of the brand’s most popular items include:

- Strawnana Berry Smoothie with strawberries, banana, non-fat frozen yogurt and apple juice, a refreshing treat any time of the day.

- 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie features banana, peanut butter, non-fat frozen yogurt, soy milk, chocolate and 40 grams of whey protein. With 60% of the average daily requirement for calcium, 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake the 800 LB Gorilla Smoothie is 100% delicious and satisfying.

- Tropi-Kale with fresh kale, pineapple, pineapple sherbet, non-fat frozen yogurt, papaya juice, and packed with immunity boosting Vitamin C.

In addition to a full line of smoothies, juices and bowls, guests can amplify the health benefits with Wellness Shots of wheatgrass, lemon ginger, or turmeric.

Last year Robeks added new premium toasts and guests are finding that Robeks is more than a destination for juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls. With savory avocado and avocado with egg options and satisfying peanut butter and banana and Acai almond butter choices, these premium toasts are a perfect snack or meal, and the ideal complement to a fresh juice or smoothie.