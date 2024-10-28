Robeks, the go-to destination for freshly crafted smoothies, juices, açai bowls, and premium toasts, has officially opened its doors in Reseda, further expanding the brand’s presence throughout the San Fernando Valley.

The new store, located in the Village Shopping Center at 19301 Saticoy St., Unit B, is conveniently situated along a major commercial hub, making it easily accessible for both residents and visitors to the Reseda community.

“As we continue to grow our footprint, we’re thrilled to add another location to the San Fernando Valley” said President and CFO of Robeks David Rawnsley. “Our mission has always been to offer, nutritious and delicious options that promote a healthier lifestyle, and we’re thrilled to see this vision come to life in Reseda. This new location allows us to bring our fresh, high-quality offerings, supporting the Reseda community’s wellness goals.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Robeks of Reseda is hosting a special event on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., packed with family-friendly activities, BOGOs on smoothies & toasts, a live DJ, free raffles for gift cards and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Whether visitors are seeking a refreshing beverage, a quick snack, or a wholesome meal replacement, they can rely on Robeks to deliver unparalleled taste, quality, and nutrition. The brand is known for its vast selection of delectable smoothies, signature juice blends, and premium toasts, all hand-crafted with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. Customers can enjoy a diverse menu that caters to various tastes and dietary preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone. Robeks’ signature blends, bursting with flavor and packed with essential nutrients, will tantalize the taste buds and fuel customers with the vitality they need for their busy lives.

Robeks has established partnerships with leading third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers to provide customers with a hassle-free option for delivery. This collaboration enables guests to relish the finest, flavorful smoothies, juices, and bowls in the convenience of their own homes or workplaces. Placing orders is made convenient through the Robeks mobile app, which can be freely downloaded from the iOS app store or Google Play, as well as through Robeks.com. Even when choosing delivery through the Robeks mobile app, customers can still accumulate “Robeks Rewards” points and savor the same exceptional taste and quality found in-store.