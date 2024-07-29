While some like it sweet and some like it sour, Robeks has it covered either way with two exciting new limited-time offerings.

Robeks, the destination for fresh and innovative smoothies, juices, acai bowls and premium toasts, released two new sweet and sour smoothies. The Sweet Sipper smoothie contains fresh Peach, Mango, Cranberries, Lemon, Apple Juice, Orange Sherbet, Frozen Yogurt, and new superfood enrichments Ashwagandha and Ginseng. For those who enjoy a tangy twist, the new Sour Power smoothie bursts with fresh Strawberry, Blueberry, Lemon juice, Raspberry juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Ashwagandha, and Ginseng.

The added superfood enrichments of Ashwagandha and Ginseng not only amplify the flavor of the sweet and sour smoothies, but they also provide significant health benefits. Ashwagandha, for example, helps reduce cortisol, stress and anxiety while Ginseng aims to enhance brain function and strengthen the immune system.

“Summer is the perfect time to expand on our superfood-enriched offerings, especially as people look to destress and stay healthy,” said Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing. “We love offering our fans fresh and flavorful smoothies that serve a dual purpose. The Sweet Sipper and Sour Power taste like candy, but have natural nutrients that make you feel energized and chill at the same time.”

Pleasing fans and their taste buds for over 25 years, Robeks’ menu enhancements reflect the brand’s reputation for quality and flavor. Earlier this year, the brand released new performance-based smoothies featuring additional enrichments and supercharge additions such as Heart Beet, multivitamins and an enhanced Whey Protein Isolate, increasing energy, immunity, heart health and more. Remaining steadfast in its dedication to diverse communities and ensuring exceptional customer experiences, Robeks places innovation at the forefront. From tantalizing limited-time offerings (LTOs) to strategic marketing initiatives, the brand’s menu additions, including made-to-order toasts and seasonal smoothies, have resonated harmoniously with customers