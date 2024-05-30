Robeks, the ultimate destination for nutrient-packed smoothies, fresh juices, acai bowls and premium toasts, is celebrating significant strides in its franchise development efforts.

The California-based brand announced today the signing of three new franchise deals, boosting the growth pipeline with eight new locations. This expansion represents a significant milestone for the brand, solidifying its commitment to redefining healthy living and flavorful indulgence.

Driving the expansion of Robeks are three new franchise groups and dedicated couples that are each eager to introduce the brand to both new and existing markets. K Squared Management comes to Robeks with significant franchise ownership background as a former multi-unit McDonalds franchisee. They have agreed to open four new Robeks locations in the Phoenix suburbs of Gilbert, Chander & Queen Creek. The second group is led by Nash Bahnan, who has a long history as a multi-unit cell phone retailer, and has signed an agreement to open one new Robeks in the Phoenix DMA. Additionally, in California, Robeks is excited to join forces with a pair of seasoned business professionals who recognize the terrific potential of the brand in Northern California. Partners Sunil Bhatla and Navneet Bansal committed to a three-store development deal for San Jose, marking this the brand’s entry into the Bay Area.

“The addition of these three new franchisee groups highlights the impressive momentum driving Robeks’ franchise development,” says Todd Peterson, Chief Development Officer for Robeks. “We continue to attract motivated and experienced operators who recognize the significant consumer demand for convenient and delicious healthy options. We are thrilled at the prospect of expanding our significant presence in Phoenix and of entering the Bay Area via San Jose, CA.

After opening 15 locations in 2023, Robeks continues to reinforce new-store development in 2024 throughout prime growth markets across its home state of California and outward into Arizona, Ohio, Florida, Kansas, Illinois, Virginia, and Connecticut. In recent weeks, the brand celebrated two grand openings in Los Angeles attracting loyal fans, active families, and health-conscious consumers across the city.

While Robeks is on track to open another 15 new locations this year, the brand is also committed to product innovation and menu efficiency in support of its franchisees’ bottom line. This is evident with the latest introduction of four Performance Smoothies (Braveheart, Power Surge, Blue Gorilla, and Cookie Monster) and three proprietary Boosts (Heart Beet, Electrolytes, and Recovery). Whether customers are seeking a protein-packed boost, antioxidant-rich options, immune support, post-workout recovery, or just an infusion of hydration, Robeks is setting the gold standard in performance-based smoothies while providing its franchisees new avenues for revenue and customer engagement.