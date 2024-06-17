Robeks, the destination for fresh and innovative smoothies, juices, acai bowls and handcrafted toasts, is celebrating National Smoothie Day with a weekend of BOGO smoothies and giveaways.

On June 21, Robeks will be dropping exclusive codes for free treats exclusively on the Robeks Facebook and Instagram brand accounts beginning at 8 AM. Throughout the day, fans can follow along and unlock various offers, including free smoothies, BOGO deals, and even a chance to win free smoothies for a year. Stay tuned to Robeks’ social media for these exciting opportunities.

Follow Robeks on Instagram or Facebook on Friday, June 21. At the top of each hour, a post/story will be shared with the special code and steps to unlock the offer in the Robeks Rewards app. If you enter the code and receive an error message, it means the allotted number of codes has been claimed, so keep an eye out for the next code drop.

To download the rewards app, visit www.robeks.com and and look for the link.

WHEN: Friday, June 21, 2024, National Smoothie Day, through Sunday, June 23, 2024