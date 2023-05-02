Robeks Unveils New Limited-Time Toast Creations

Robeks announced three new, limited-time-only toast creations with unique flavor offerings that guests can indulge in at locations nationwide.

Available now through May 31, the hand crafted, made-to-order toast offerings round out the brand’s menu category to create the perfect harmony between taste and nutrition:

Fig & Prosciutto – cream cheese on signature sourdough toast, layered with jammy fig spread and thinly sliced prosciutto, then topped with a delicate drizzle of olive oil and crackled black pepper

Strawberry & Cream Cheese – bright, juicy strawberries drizzled with honey and topped with crushed pistachio and fresh lemon zest, all nestled on cream cheese atop a crunchy and satisfying sourdough toast

Veggies & Hummus – crisp sourdough toast topped with a base of traditional hummus, then adorned with fresh cucumber, ripe cherry tomatoes, everything seasoning, salt and pepper and a dash of olive oil

“Our commitment to menu innovation is a top priority, and we believe these new sweet and savory toasts will cater to any guests’ palate,” says Robeks Vice President of Marketing, Mitch Baker. “With distinctive flavors and fresh ingredients that complement our existing menu, we are confident our guests will love these offerings so much it’ll become their go-to order at Robeks. These toasts are the perfect addition to our already successful toast menu category, which has shown solid performance since launch. We look forward to continued growth as we strive to provide our guests with the best culinary experience possible."

With more than 25 years of proven success in the restaurant industry, the Los Angeles-based company brings a West Coast health vibe to innovative smoothie and juice combinations made with premium fruits, vegetables, proteins, and proprietary enhancements that can boost nutritional value with more protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and anti-inflammatory supplements.

For a hassle-free option, Robeks is partnered with prominent third-party online and mobile food-ordering delivery providers to offer guests the convenience of delivery. Through this partnership, guests can enjoy the best-tasting fresh smoothies, juices and bowls from the comfort of their home or office. Orders can be conveniently placed through the Robeks mobile app, which is available for free download from the iOS app store or Google Play, or through Robeks.com. Guests who choose to order via delivery on the Robeks mobile app can still earn “Robeks Rewards” points and enjoy the same great taste and quality they would experience in-store.