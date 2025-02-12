It was a powerful day at the 2025 International Franchise Association Convention as Robin Gagon – a woman who has dedicated years of her time and expertise to the franchise industry – was honored with the Crystal Compass Award. Robin Gagnon, co-founder and CEO of We Sell Restaurants, has been involved with the IFA since her brand began franchising and the Crystal Compass award, which is given annually by the IFA Women’s Franchise Committee. The award signifies her significant contributions through leadership within their franchise organization, the franchise community, and the community in which they live.

“Receiving the Crystal Compass award is truly a special moment in my journey,” says Gagnon. “When I joined the IFA, people told me franchising was the most generous space we would ever encounter, and they were right. This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the IFA. I am passionate about empowering entrepreneurs, especially women, in the franchising space and I’m excited to continue my work in shaping the next generation of franchise leaders.”

After climbing the executive ladder in the marketing industry, Gagnon discovered the untapped need for restaurant brokers in Atlanta. Alongside her husband, Eric Gagnon, the duo founded We Sell Restaurants in 2001 and set out to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD., As the demand for restaurant resales grew, they decided to share this valuable business through franchising ten years ago. In 2024 the brand broke its own record for revenue in sales, exceeding $90 million dollars, and had more than 1,000 active listings on their website. As her company has grown, Robin has continued her commitment to the franchise industry.

A Pioneer for Women in Franchising

· Before joining the IFA’s executive board, Robin led the charge in the relaunch of the Women’s Franchise Network in Atlanta, a local network designed to develop relationships with industry professionals and to address issues, share ideas and offer solutions related to franchising.

· Robin served on the national Women’s Franchise Committee (WFC) from 2017-2024, holding the prestigious roles of Chair and Vice Chair from 2020-2023. Formed in 1996, the WFC is dedicated to inspiring and encouraging women in franchising.

· In 2023, Robin joined the IFA’s Franchisor Forum where she most recently served as Vice Chair and was announced as the 2025 Chair at this year’s conference. The goal of the Franchisor Forum is to provide an outlet for members of the IFA to discuss matters relevant to primarily franchisors. This year under Robin’s leadership, the forum is creating a Marketing Task force to amplify the association’s mission through dynamic and consistent marketing and promotional efforts.

“Robin is a leader in all aspects of franchising,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “She has been a dedicated member of IFA – taking the extra step to support others in their franchise journey, advocate for the business model, champion women’s leadership, and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue franchising. Robin is most deserving of this honor, and her service to franchising has made this powerful business model even greater.”

We Sell Restaurants was founded by Robin and Eric Gagnon, who together have decades of experience selling restaurants. With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, across small and big businesses, We Sell Restaurants leadership took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry. Today, We Sell Restaurants is a vibrant and innovative company that operates in 45 states nationwide and delivers on the founder’s vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $273,251 in Gross Commission Income, and more than 40% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.