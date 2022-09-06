Robot Coupe Announces Phil Irwin as Canadian Market Solutions Advisor

David Mouck, CEO of Robot Coupe, USA Inc., announces Phil Irwin will represent Robot Coupe U.S.A. as Canadian Market Solutions Advisor.

He and his firm, BHK Marketing of Ontario, Canada, will be responsible for the first point of contact for Robot Coupe’s Canadian Reps and Dealers. Irwin has been affiliated with the Canadian foodservice industry for over 25 years.

Effective September 2022.