Robot Coupe USA Hires Jay Johnston as Market Solutions Advisor

David Mouck, President/CEO of Robot Coupe USA announces that effective immediately Chef Jay Johnston will join Robot Coupe USA as Market Solutions Advisor covering the South and Southeast Region; comprised of the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Johnston has over 16 years of experience in the foodservice industry and is a graduate of Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Kendall College and has many certifications from Ecole Ritz Escoffer, Paris France.