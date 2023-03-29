RobotLAB Teams with LG Business Solutions

RobotLAB, an award-winning robotics integrator that delivers impactful business innovations and solutions for brands across many industries, has been tapped by B2B technology leader LG Business Solutions USA to support the expanded integration of LG’s state-of-the-art robots in commercial venues across the United States. RobotLAB will support two key robot models in LG’s portfolio: the LG CLOi ServeBot, which provides front-of-house food service assistance and table bussing capabilities, and the LG CLOi GuideBot, which offers robotic solutions for guest guidance at large hotels, casinos, airports, hospitals, museums and more.

“Working with an iconic and well-respected brand like LG is an immensely exciting opportunity for RobotLAB, especially since so many businesses and consumers put their trust in LG,” says RobotLAB Founder and CEO Elad Inbar. “This collaboration is an honor we do not take lightly, and we couldn’t be more eager to deploy our years of robotics experience and integration expertise to help LG bring its advanced robots to more restaurants, hotels, hospitals and airports across the country.”

RobotLAB’s 13-year track record of successfully managing the commercial deployment of more than 7,500 robots was an important consideration for LG as it sought to identify key robot collaborators in the United States. With a team dedicated solely to LG projects and products, RobotLAB will leverage its longstanding expertise and keen sector insights to help LG manage various aspects of robot deployment, including sales, marketing, integration and service.

“We hope to accelerate the growth of our robot business by working with professional robotics companies like RobotLAB that have a firm grasp on the integration of robots in commercial environments,” adds Tom Carroll, Director of Business Development, LG Business Solutions USA. “This is a pivotal moment for both companies, and we look forward to collaborating with RobotLAB, whose complementary ability, experience and expertise will help us achieve our vision.”

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted-living, education, cleaning, delivery and hospitals. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed thousands of robots that have provided an impressive array of businesses with a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions. As labor becomes increasingly expensive and scarce, RobotLAB helps businesses harness the power of robotics to improve bottom-line and employee retention by reallocating routine tasks to automated technologies. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from sales, tailored programming, on-site integration and repairs – to ensure businesses can access and understand solutions that will dramatically improve their performance