Rockless Table Announces New Partnership with Commercial Sales Resource Access Partners

Rockless Table, the pioneering self-stabilizing table base innovator, announced a transformative partnership with Access Partners, a renowned commercial sales resource in the US. This collaboration marks a strategic move towards industry leadership and growth.

Rockless Table's game-changing technology eliminates wobbly tables, enhancing stability, safety, and customer comfort. The alliance with Access Partners allows Rockless Table to extend its impact to hospitality, food & beverage, entertainment, and travel sectors, empowering large groups and organizations with revolutionary table stabilizing solutions.

"We're excited about this partnership, which aligns with our dedication to innovation and excellence," says Nick James, CEO at Rockless Table. Access Partners' market expertise will amplify Rockless Table's reach, making stability and comfort accessible to diverse businesses.

“Access Partners is uniquely positioned to help restaurant owners and managers discover the transformative solutions Rockless Table brings to market,” says Executive Vice President, Equipment and Supply Division, Tom Bartell. “Our understanding of the restaurant equipment and supplies space and the table stabilization marketplace makes this a great partnership. We look forward to our mutual success.”

The collaboration between Rockless Table and Access Partners demonstrates a shared commitment to redefining furniture stability, growth, and customer satisfaction.