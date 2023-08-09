Roll-Em-Up Celebrates Victorville Restaurant with Free Taquitos for a Year

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has announced that on Saturday, August 12, Victorville’s Roll-Em-Up Taquitos will celebrate its 3rd anniversary by giving 50 local residents free taquitos for a whole year.

Owned and operated by the founders and creators of the Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Ryan and Tiffany Usrey, the Victorville restaurant is located at 11604 Amargosa Rd. From 9am until 1pm, guests who purchase any 2, 3 or 5-Pack of Taquitos will be entered into the drawing to win, which will take place shortly after 1pm. The company’s food truck will be on-site as well, where guests can purchase Roll-Em-Up merchandise.

Using a treasured family recipe, taquitos at the Victorville Roll-Em-Up, like at each of the company’s 14 restaurants, start with a fresh corn or flour tortilla, hand-rolled and filled with citrus-marinated chicken, braised shredded beef, potatoes with green chilis, and freshly-grated monterey jack cheese. The taquitos are then fried in a giant proprietary cast iron pan until crispy and golden brown, then topped with any one of Roll-Em-Up’s house-made sauces, including its signature Lit Sauce.

Each Roll-Em-Up also offers house-made Guacamole, Queso and other craveable side dishes, such as Street Corn and the guest favorite Churro Donut.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating three years with the Victorville community,” says company founder and CEO, Ryan Usrey. “We’re beyond grateful to the people that have helped us get to this point, and we can’t think of a better way than by giving away a year’s worth of taquitos to 50 locals.”