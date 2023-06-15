Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Adds Tattle to its Tech Stack

Southern California-born Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the fast-growing, street casual concept known for its savory hand-rolled and pan-fried taquitos, announced the growth of its tech stack by adding Tattle, the leading feedback platform for restaurants and hospitality.

Tattle is an AI-driven, customer feedback technology that simplifies the guest feedback process. Using artificial intelligence, Tattle measures satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels and then makes recommendations for highly-impactful improvements to operational areas across restaurant locations in order to drive the greatest possible increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle has more than 50 integrations, including category leaders like Toast, Punchh and Olo.

The technology empowers Roll-Em-Up’s entire leadership team, from store managers up through the company’s executive suite, with the insights surrounding what’s working at the store level, and where the company’s needs to double down. This is to ensure the guest experience meets the rapid growth the company has charted for 2023 and beyond.

"Having a team that understands where we’re excelling, and where we need to further lean in from a guest experience perspective is critical,” says Sam Fonseca, chief operating officer at Roll-Em-Up. “I’ve had experience leveraging Tattle and the company’s uncovered insights in the past, and it’s a best-in-class offering that aligns with our organization’s desire to give our team the best tools available.”

Using a treasured family recipe, each Roll-Em-Up taquito starts with a fresh tortilla (corn or flour), hand-rolled and filled with citrus-marinated chicken, braised shredded beef, potatoes with green chilis, and freshly-grated, Monterey jack cheese. The taquitos are then fried in a giant proprietary cast iron pan until crispy and golden brown, then topped with any one of Roll-Em-Up’s house-made sauces, including its signature Lit Sauce.

“Roll-Em-Up is on fire, from the quality of the product, to the long lines it generates with every new store opening,” says Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and partner with brands like Roll-Em-Up, giving their entire team the tools needed to ensure the guest experience for each new store is as good as the very first one that Ryan and his team opened up just a few years ago.”