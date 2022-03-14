Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces partnership with PepsiCo

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is continuing to expand its offerings, announcing a newly formed partnership with PepsiCo. This news comes at a time when Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is beginning to expand its presence across the U.S., and had a record-breaking development year selling 420 units in 2021.

Under the new multi-year agreement, all corporate and franchise owned Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurants will begin offering customers a selection of popular beverages choices from the PepsiCo portfolio. Refreshments under the agreement include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Horchata Agua Frescas and Dr Pepper, through its bottling partnerships.

With the continued growth and popularity of its hand-rolled, pan-fried, ready to order taquitos, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is looking to continue to provide the best products to both their customers and franchise partners.

"We're very excited to begin our partnership with PepsiCo," says Chris Wyland, Chief Development Officer of the Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Franchise Group. "I grew up a huge Pepsi fan. The Pepsi team has demonstrated a commitment to Roll-Em-Up Taquitos by creating a strong program that will be very beneficial to our franchise partners nationwide."

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron - always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

"This agreement gives our brand a distinct competitive advantage, and will make Pepsi an important partner as our franchise system grows nationally and internationally," adds Ryan Usrey, CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos.

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passionate about the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.