Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Give Away Free Taquitos for National Taquito Day

Mama Karen’s breakout taquito concept, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, has waited all year to celebrate its namesake holiday—National Taquito Day—with a special deal.

The brand is ready to get ‘lit’ on Oct. 4 by gifting guests a free taquito with the purchase of a three- or five-pack at any location systemwide. Guests just need to sign up for the brand’s rewards app by Oct. 2 to enjoy a delicious free taquito on the big day.

“This is our first time participating in National Taquito Day and, let’s be honest, we were made for this holiday,” says Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Founder and CEO Ryan Usrey. “We’re the world’s only taquito-centric concept, and we plan to go all out this year. Make sure to download our app and come enjoy a delicious taquito on us!”

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ story began years ago when father Ron Usrey, son Ryan, and daughter-in-law Tiffany fell in love with their “Mama Karen’s” homemade taquitos. All her recipes were made with love, and they knew from the first bite that they owed it to the world to share that love—bringing the taste of home to the masses. Since then, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has been driven by its commitment to honoring their beloved Mama Karen with authentic, lovingly crafted food they know she would be proud of.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, ground beef, citrus-marinated chicken, potato with green chilis and freshly grated Monterey jack cheese. To stay true to the brand, each taquito is rolled up daily, using only fresh, never-frozen ingredients, and pan-fried to order just like Mama Karen did. Taquitos can be topped with freshly grated mix cheese, homemade guac sauce, sour cream and Roll-Em-Up Sauce that comes in Mild or LIT.

Other menu items include house-made bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo and cotija cheese. The most avid flavor-cravers can also take their Street Corn to the next level by adding a generous dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin.