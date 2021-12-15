Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Inks 5-Store Deal for Las Vegas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s only taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another development deal. The brand’s newly signed deal will bring five locations to Las Vegas, with the first location set to open in mid-2022. The Las Vegas deal comes at a time when Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is beginning to expand its presence across the U.S., after a record-breaking development year.

All five locations will be owned and operated by Nate Pollock, Frank Melfi and Marisa Floyd, who have all held high-level management positions for different corporate companies. The group is excited to open their first location, with plans to eventually open additional locations throughout the Las Vegas area and beyond.

“We chose to franchise with Roll-Em-Up Taquitos because we fell in love with the concept and wanted to be a part of launching a new brand from the ground floor,” says Pollock. “When we went out to visit the restaurant we really enjoyed the food, the atmosphere and the vibe. The simplicity of the menu and the focus of making a fresh handmade quality product that appeals to a large audience is what also attracted us to the Roll-Em-Up family. We are extremely excited to bring Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Las Vegas and look forward to the success of the brand.”

This development deal will roll out new locations in the Las Vegas Valley including on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

“We believe people will love the great-tasting, fresh food and the lively atmosphere of our franchise locations,” adds Pollock. “We are eager to get started in the Las Vegas area and eventually bring the concept to other states.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville, with over 100 additional locations under development agreement in the first 6 months of franchising.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand’s handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous “lit” sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

“We're beyond thrilled to be entering the Las Vegas market,” says Ryan Usrey, Chief Executive Officer of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “The passion that Nate, Frank and Marisa have brought to our brand is exactly what we look for in our franchise partners. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in Nevada and additional states as they scale.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.