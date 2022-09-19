Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Launches New App and Rewards Program

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first and only taquito-centric, street casual restaurant franchise, is announced the successful development and launch of its first digital application, the O.G. Taquito App & Rewards. The release of the new app comes at the heels of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ national franchise expansion.

Within the O.G Taquitos app, guests can more conveniently browse their favorite menu offerings, and order ahead for delivery or curbside and in-store pickup. Alongside the app’s launch, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos also announced a rewards program to offer exciting new promotions, helping loyal customers save money. The new program includes the following additions:

Free chips and guacamole just for downloading the app and creating an account

Earn one point for every dollar spent to redeem food and special offers

Receive a delicious birthday gift

Compete and collect the monthly challenge cards to receive bonus points and special food offers

“At Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, we have always wanted to make our guest experience as exceptional and simple as we can for everyone,” says Chief Development Officer of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Chris Wyland. “I’m beyond proud of our brand’s efforts to create a digital app that fully encompasses who we are as a brand, as well as provide rewards to our loyal guests.”

The new app is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, and was created through partnering with Punchh, a PAR Technology Company.

“Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is one of the most unique fast casual brands out there,” says CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Ryan Usrey. “Our story, devotion to quality and incredible growth are reflected in the launch of our app. I am incredibly excited to see all of our loyal customers enjoy the rewards and special offers our app has to offer.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron - always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day.

The brand’s creation of a digital app marks Roll-Em-Up Taquito’s next move to establish itself as an innovator in the fast-casual space.