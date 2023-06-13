Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Opens First Arizona Restaurant

Roll Em Up Taquitos, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in hand-rolled taquitos, announces the grand opening of its first location in Arizona. Roll Em Up Taquitos Chandler has officially opened its doors to the public and will be the Company’s first Arizona location since the company was founded in 2019.

Roll Em Up Taquitos Chandler is located at 301 S. Arizona Ave Chandler 85225 – on the southeast corner of S. Arizona Ave. and W. Frye Rd. Its hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

As one of the fastest-growing quick-service restaurant concepts in the country, the restaurant has been rapidly expanding in recent years, and the new Chandler location is part of a larger growth plan to open several more locations in the Phoenix area in the coming months. PMR Group, LLC, an Arizona-based restaurant development company, has committed to bringing at least five Roll Em Up locations to the Southeast Valley over the next five years. As the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity worldwide, Roll Em Up Taquitos brings a unique and exciting culinary offering to the region.

"With the grand opening of Roll Em Up Taquitos in Chandler, we are thrilled to introduce our street-casual taquito concept to the vibrant Arizona market," says Cameron Jackman, CMO of PMR Group, partner of the Roll Em Up franchise. "Our hand-rolled taquitos, bursting with flavor and accompanied by a variety of toppings, have garnered a loyal following. We are excited to share our passion for quality, made-to-order taquitos with the Chandler community."

Roll Em Up Taquitos has quickly gained popularity on Instagram with nearly 140K followers.

Roll Em Up’s new Chandler location will offer the same delicious menu items as its other locations. The restaurant will offer a variety of taquito fillings, including braised shredded beef, citrus-marinated chicken, potato with green chilis, and freshly grated Monterey Jack cheese. All taquitos will be freshly rolled, cooked to order, and served with a variety of traditional toppings, such as shredded mix cheese, guac sauce, sour cream, and the Roll Em Up sauce. In addition to its signature taquitos, the restaurant will also offer fully loaded street corn and churro donuts.

In addition to its delicious food, Roll Em Up is also known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The Chandler location will feature a modern, vibrant-artistic open-concept design with plenty of seating for both dine-in and takeout customers.

As Roll Em Up Taquitos continues to expand, PMR Group is actively working on its second location in Gilbert, with plans for a grand opening by the end of 2023. The brand's ambitious growth trajectory aims to establish and franchise over 500 locations globally within the next five years.