Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Opens New Location in Irvine, California

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Mama Karen’s breakout taquito concept, announced its grand opening celebration with the debut of its fourth location in Orange County, located at Irvine Spectrum, just outside the Regal Irvine Spectrum theater at 509 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618. Doors open at 10 a.m. on July 14, and Roll-Em-Up is going big with its celebration—offering the first 50 guests who purchase a two, three or five-pack meal free taquitos for a year.

“We’re stoked to celebrate our new store opening with our awesome fans and soon-to-be Roll-Em-Up loyalists,” says Roll-Em-Up Taquitos CEO Ryan Usrey. “Orange County is the perfect place to grow our brand as we continue to grow at lightspeed. We’re the only taquito-centric franchise concept in the world, so it should be no surprise that we’ve got more than 150 Roll-Em-Up Taquitos stores on the horizon.”

A street casual restaurant, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a highly-focused menu including street corn, five kinds of taquitos—hand-rolled and pan-fried daily—and its famous churro donut. This unique, craveable menu has led the brand to attract a large and loyal taquito-loving fanbase, amassing a following of 140,000 Instagram followers.

The Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’s story began 17 years ago when father Ron and son Ryan Usrey and daughter-in-law Tiffany Usrey fell in love with their “Mama Karen’s” homemade taquitos. All her recipes were made with love, and they knew from the first bite that they owed it to the world to share that love—bringing the taste of home to the masses. Thus began the journey of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, which to this day is driven by its commitment to honoring their beloved Mama Karen with authentic, lovingly-crafted food they know she would be proud of.

True to that mission, this Roll-Em-Up Taquitos location offers a highly-focused, fully-halal menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato with green chili, ground beef and cheese. Each taquito is hand-rolled daily, using only the best ingredients, and pan-fried to order—just like every taquito that came out of Mama Karen’s kitchen. Diners can top their taquitos with cheese, sour cream, handmade Roll-Em-Up mild sauce or our famous lit sauce and made fresh daily guac sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese. For the most avid flavor-cravers, they can also take their Street Corn to the next level by adding a generous dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin.