Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Plans Nevada and Texas Openings

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos announced their plans for three new locations opening in Nevada and Texas as a part of the brand’s expansion across the Southwest United States.

After beginning to franchise last year, the brand opened two locations in 2021, and recently opened a fourth. In addition to the upcoming openings, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos also has 471 locations in various stages of development across the country.

“The entire Roll-Em-Up Taquitos team is thrilled about these new openings,” says Ryan Usrey, founder and CEO of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “The growth we’ve seen over the past year has allowed us to focus on building and utilizing new technologies, innovations, and operating systems that help us attract qualified franchisees, and allow us to provide ample support and guidance at these new locations.”

The three new Roll-Em-Up Taquitos locations include:

David Weaver & Blake Terry opened their first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos location on September 22nd at 5949 Broadway Blvd. #110 Garland, Texas

David Weaver & Blake Terry are gearing up to open their second Roll-Em-Up Taquitos location on October 10th at 5900 S.W. Avenue, Amarillo, Texas

Franchisees Nate Pollock, Frank Melfi, & Marisa Floyd are scheduled to open their Roll-Em-Up Taquitos location in late October at 3585 S. Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada

“Taking our famous taquito recipe from a family favorite in our home, to families across the country has been a dream,” says Usrey. “We are so excited to be growing the Roll-Em-Up family, and cannot wait to see the love for Mama Karen’s famous taquitos continue to grow in these three communities.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has four locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea, and Victorville, and Garland, Texas.

To help share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and a franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant ranges from $278,000-$585,000.