Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Ready to Grow in Southern California

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another large development deal across the Southern California area. The brand’s newly signed deal will bring nine locations into Riverside County, with the first location set to open by Q1 of 2022. The Riverside County deal comes at a time when Roll-Em-Up Taquitos continues to expand its presence within its home state of California.

All nine restaurants will be owned and operated by The Aurora Group, a highly successful holding company that is focused on developing fast-casual and quick-service restaurants. The team is not new to the franchising space as they are franchisees of Silverlake Ramen, a popular ramen concept founded in Los Angeles. The Aurora Group plans to roll out 3 to 4 locations within the next coming year.

“For our team, it became clear we wanted to be a part of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos after learning about their unique concept that no one else is doing right now,” says John Smothers, Managing Partner of The Aurora Group.

The Aurora Group will add Roll-Em-Up Taquitos locations in Corona, Eastvale, Riverside, Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, Moreno Valley, Perris and El Cerrito.

“We look for concepts that provide both enlightened hospitality and great guest satisfaction, and we see this within the Roll-Em-Up team,” added Smothers. “Our goal is to build over 50 units with the brand in the future.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron - always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has two locations open in Chino Hills and Brea, California, along with a set plan to open a third location in Victorville, California later this month.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand’s handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous “lit” sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

“We are excited to welcome The Aurora Group to our Roll-Em-Up team, as we are very confident in the success this partnership will bring. We always strive to find partners who believe in our concept and show a passion for what we do,” says Ryan Usrey, CEO and Founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “Riverside County is a great community and shows huge potential for Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to continue expanding across Southern California.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passionate about the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.