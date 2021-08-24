Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Signs Agreement to Open Five Stores in Orange County

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, continues to take over the Southern California market. After announcing they signed a 9-unit development deal for Riverside County, the brand is ready to announce a new deal that will bring a total of five locations across Orange County. This development deal furthers Roll-Em-Up Taquitos goal of selling 100 units by end of 2021.

All five locations will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Ray and Leilani Libang, both health care providers who own and operate five nursing facilities across the Orange County area. As first-time franchisees, the duo is ready to open their first location by Q1 of 2022, with plans to open four more locations each following year.

“For over a year, we have been looking to join the franchise space and after visiting the Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills we were instantly sold. We fell in love with the great food and culture, plus the Reggae music.” states Ray.

The new development deal will roll out locations in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Irvine, and Newport Beach.

“The whole Roll-Em-Up team has been really supportive and the overall experience has been incredible as us being first time franchisees,” adds Ray. “We are excited to start this new business adventure with Roll-Em-Up Taquitos.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family-including patriarch Ron - always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand’s handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous “lit” sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

“We look forward to guiding both Ray and Leilani throughout this exciting time as new franchisees. Our team is thrilled to bring aboard franchisees who show a passion for our brand and all that we do,” states Ryan Usrey, CEO and Founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “Orange County is an amazing area to continue our growth throughout Southern California.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passionate about the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.