Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Signs Deal to Open Five Stores in South Orange County

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another development deal, taking the fast casual segment by storm. The brand’s newly signed deal will bring five locations into South Orange County, with the first location set to open by Q1 of 2022. The South Orange County deal comes at a time when Roll-Em-Up Taquitos continues to expand its presence within its home state of California, with a goal of selling 120 units by end of 2021.

"This is really just the tip of the iceberg", says Roll Em Up Chief Development Officer Chris Wyland. "We have been receiving franchise inquiries daily from across the country. Although our initial focus has been on the California market, we will soon be rolling out our brand to neighboring states and beyond".

All five locations will be owned and operated by South Orange County natives David Latif and Adam Rizza, who have over 20 years of highly successful entrepreneurial experience in the Orange County area. As first-time franchisees, the duo is ready to open their first location by Q1 of 2022, with plans to eventually open additional locations throughout the territory.

“We fell in love with the quality of the food and the simplicity of the menu appeals to many different consumers,” says Adam. “Plus, when you walk into a Roll Em Up Taquito restaurant, there's such a great vibe and the energy in the air, we just knew we had to be a part of it.”

This development deal will roll out new locations in San Clemente, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Mission Viejo, and Aliso Viejo.

“We intend to open several locations throughout Southern Orange Country,” adds Adam. “As South OC natives, we know our neighbors will embrace the great-tasting, fresh food and the lively atmosphere of our franchise locations. We are eager to get started and thrilled about this partnership.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where Father (Ron) and Son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea and Victorville.

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a focused yet straightforward menu of five different taquitos, including braised shredded beef, shredded chicken, potato, cheese, and avocado. To stay true to who they are, each taquito is rolled up daily and only uses fresh, never frozen ingredients and pan fried fresh to order just like Mama Karen did! Taquitos can be topped with cheese and sour cream, in addition to the brand’s handmade mild or spicy house sauce, guac sauce, queso sauce, and their famous “lit” sauce.

Other menu items include house-made bacon beans, rice, bomb AF chips, churro donuts drizzled with caramel sauce, and famous Street Corn loaded with butter, mayo, and cotija cheese, with an optional dusting of Hot Cheetos and Tajin or coated in queso.

“We look forward to teaming up with Adam and David throughout their exciting time as new franchisees,” states Ryan Usrey, CEO and founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “We always strive to find partners who believe in our concept and show a true passion for what we do. South Orange County features a community that aligns with our culture and we cannot wait to celebrate that.”

To share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant rages from $278,000 to $585,000.