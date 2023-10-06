Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Unveils New Food Truck

With its fresh reggae jams, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos certainly rocks, but now it has found another way to roll with a new food truck ready to get on the road.

The full menu of five different, fully-halal taquitos – braised shredded beef, ground beef, citrus marinated chicken, crispy potato or pepper jack cheese– will all be available, along with your favorite reggae jams to keep the good vibes rollin’. Each day, the truck will open at a new surprise location or will be available to rent for any events including corporate functions, birthday parties, anniversaries, concerts, music festivals and more.

“Let’s roll just took on a whole new meaning,” says Roll-Em-Up Taquitos CEO and Founder Ryan Usrey. “We've been taking taquito lovers on a flavorful journey since 2019, and now, with our very first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos food truck, we’re hitting the road to deliver even more joy, flavor and fun to our amazing fans all across the golden state.”

Fans will even be able to find the wrapped and decked-out truck at every tailgate for University of Southern California home football games, as the official taquito of the Trojans.