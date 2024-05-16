In a world of ever-rising costs, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first and only taquito-centric, street casual restaurant franchise, is rolling out a delicious surprise for its customers: lower prices and exciting new value combos featuring everyone’s favorites. While many restaurants and fast-casual chains are forced to increase pricing on menu items due to rising food costs and minimum wage hikes, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is defying the trend, offering its signature taquitos at a reduced price. Get ready to feast on their famous taquitos and more at unbeatable prices, with new combo meals starting at just $9.98.

“During a time when many restaurants are raising prices, we’re proud to be going against the grain,” says Ryan Usrey, co-founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “At Roll-Em-Up, we’re committed to the belief that everyone deserves to enjoy the most delicious taquitos out there without breaking the bank. These days, it’s nearly impossible to order a full meal from most big fast-food chains without spending close to $20. With our 2-pack Combo, we’re proud to offer the perfect combination of 2 taquitos, mixed and matched to your liking, with a side of beans and rice AND an ice-cold drink for just $9.98, making it possible to truly enjoy a full meal with a $10 bill.”

More Flavor at a Value You’ll Crave

The good news does not simply end at lower prices. Roll-Em-Up has a couple of additional exciting announcements, including:

Bringing back fan-favorite rice and beans as a side option.

Introducing new crave-worthy menu items, including: a roster of stacked Nacho options, loaded potatoes, and freshly baked churro donuts.

Quality & Affordability You Can Count On

Founders Ryan and Tiffany Usrey are passionate about making their unique menu of delicious and fresh eats accessible to all. This price decrease and menu expansion solidify the brand’s dedication to:

Putting customers first: By offering delicious food at the most affordable prices possible.

Delivering on their promise of excellence: By maintaining high-quality ingredients and exceptional service.

Experience the Roll-Em-Up Difference

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos invites everyone to visit their locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas and experience first-hand the difference affordability and quality make. With a renewed focus on customer satisfaction, the team at Roll-Em-Up is dedicated to exceeding expectations and being the best in the fresh casual food game.