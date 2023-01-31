Romeo’s Pizza Announces 'Share the Love Campaign'

Romeo’s Pizza, the award-winning franchise with 60 operating locations, partnered with a locally owned charity in Chagrin Falls. To celebrate Bainbridge Romeo’s Pizza first birthday, they would proudly like to introduce the ‘Share the Love Campaign’. Over the month of February, Bainbridge Romeo’s Pizza will be raising funds for Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center. Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center engages the therapeutic power of their horses to discover and nurture the special abilities of individuals, families and communities. For over 40 years Fieldstone Farm has used horses of all sizes to help people of all ages with disabilities reach goals they never imagined.

On February 1 and 22, Bainbridge Romeo’s Pizza will be hosting a Dine to Donate event for Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center. Bainbridge Romeo’s Pizza will be donating 20 percent of sales from each of the day's total orders. And throughout the entire month of February, all customers will have the opportunity to “Round Up” their total order and all “Round-Ups” will be donated to Fieldstone Farms. Stop by Bainbridge Romeo’s Pizza to find out more.

“Fieldstone Farm does amazing work bringing the benefits of horses and individuals together to help heal and change lives. They have an incredible facility and the work they do is simply breathtaking. It really is an honor to be able to team up with such an amazing organization!” says Thomas, the Manager of Operations.

Romeo’s Pizza’s Local Pizza Champions strive to make a positive and measurable difference in the communities they serve. Romeo’s Core Values focus on delivering sweet smiles one slice at a time and positively impacting their communities and environment. The Local Pizza Champion initiative is their way of giving back to the community, serving the less fortunate and making the world a better place through their Award-Winning pizza.

Fieldstone Farms is a nonprofit organization that has been providing quality education and therapy-based equine programs for people with disabilities since 1978. “Our horses help us heal, learn, and grow. Our lives and the lives of those around us are forever changed.” says Lynnette, CEO, Fieldstone Fam. Learn more about Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center and all the great things they do for their community.