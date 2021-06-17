Romeo’s Pizza Frisco Announces Grand Opening

Romeo’s Pizza announced that it will host a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the newly opened location in Frisco, Texas. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at the store located at 4747 Fourth Army Drive, Frisco, TX 75034 at 10am on June 17, 2021.

“When I first tasted Romeo’s Pizza, I knew it was different and special. You do not typically find this level of quality from a carry-out delivery pizza brand. Then, when I tasted Texas barbecue, I knew that Romeo’s sweet sauce would fit the lone star state well. Romeo’s and Texas are a match made in heaven! We are excited to be here and look forward to supporting the communities that support us. We view our business as a partnership with the community. Together we can make life better for everyone,” says Randy Stepp, Area Representative for Romeo’s Pizza Texas.

Mayor Cheney is scheduled to be on hand to offer a few remarks regarding Romeo’s award-winning gourmet pizza and to assist in the Ribbon Cutting.

Romeo’s Pizza has won numerous awards including The Best Gourmet Pizza in America and twice The Best Pizza in the Midwest. Romeo's has been featured on Food Network and named in the Top 100 Pizza Companies in America by Pizza Today Magazine. Featured in Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Food Franchise in 2021, Romeo’s Pizza is known for serving handcrafted pizza that brings people together.

In addition to a large array of pizzas, the Romeo's Pizza menu includes Calzones, Strombolis, Oven Baked Subs, Wings and a variety of Salads and Sides. The new location provides delivery and carry out with convenient online ordering plus catering options. Customers can also earn Romeo’s Rewards from their first order and will get 25 points for signing up.

The Romeo’s Pizza team will be serving free samples of our Award Winning and delicious pizza from 10am – 12pm to celebrate the Ribbon Cutting and to commemorate the first Romeo’s Pizza store to open in Texas.

Romeo’s Pizza now has 49 locations in Ohio, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. "Our growth and success are based on product quality and customer service. We're proud to create new jobs in the community and are excited to introduce Texas to our award-winning pizzas," says Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo’s Pizza.