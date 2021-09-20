Romeo's Pizza Heads to Poland, Ohio

One of Ohio’s fastest growing pizza companies, announced the opening of a new Romeo’s Pizza location in Poland, Ohio. The new location opened on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3032 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

The new Poland location will be under the ownership of Patrick Howlett and the Howlett Restaurant Group. Embodying the ideal of Romeo’s Pizza Champions, Patrick and Stacy Howlett have long been involved in supporting various youth athletic programs and teams in the Mahoning Valley, where they are from and have raised their family. They are excited to bring Romeo’s handcrafted excellence to the Poland community to deliver sweet smiles, one slice at a time!

Romeo’s Pizza has won numerous awards including The Best Gourmet Pizza in America and twice The Best Pizza in the Midwest. Romeo's has been featured on Food Network and named in the Top 100 Pizza Companies in America by Pizza Today Magazine.

In addition to a large array of pizzas, the Romeo's Pizza menu includes Calzones, Strombolis, Oven Baked Subs, Wings and a variety of Salads and Sides. The new location provides delivery and carry out with convenient online ordering plus catering options. Customers can also earn Romeo’s Rewards from their first order and will get 25 points for signing up.

Romeo’s Pizza now has 51 locations in Ohio, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. “We are very excited to announce the opening of the new store in Poland, Ohio. Our growth and success are based on product quality and customer service. We're proud to create new jobs in the community and are excited to introduce Poland to our award-winning pizzas." states Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo’s Pizza.

The new Poland Romeo’s Pizza will be open 7 days a week for lunch through late-night.