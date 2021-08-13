Romeo's Pizza Inks Deal to Grow in North Carolina

Romeo’s Pizza, the award-winning franchise that offers pizza with a purpose, continues to expand their footprint with their latest franchise multi-unit agreement in North Carolina.

The new Romeo’s Pizza multi-unit owner, Chris Mclean, is born and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Chris and his wife Brenda are dedicated community servants and wanted to partner with a brand that would help them continue to serve their community. Chris and Brenda founded Unity Home Care in 2006. Unity Home Care, which is in the human services field, provides home care services, mental health services, and foster care services in Fayetteville and the surrounding areas.

In his search for a new business opportunity, Chris Mclean felt strongly about partnering with a company that was committed to operating with integrity and a franchisee-focus along with striving to make a positive impact in the community. Chris knew that spearheading the expansion of Romeo’s Pizza in North Carolina would come with unique challenges but was confident that none would outweigh the benefits for the community and the workforce of North Carolina.

“I chose Romeo’s because of the team and the overall support. And most importantly, I love the food.” states Chris Mclean, Romeo’s Pizza franchisee. “I believe the sweeter sauce will be a huge hit in Fayetteville. With my background in human services and the community engagement which Romeo’s prides itself on, it was a perfect match.”

“Chris is our ideal partner in ensuring the successful expansion of Romeo’s Pizza in North Carolina,” says Ryan Rose – Romeo’s Pizza CEO. “Chris has demonstrated a thorough understanding and connection with the ideals we share as a team and company. His experience in business ownership and dedication to supporting his community are exactly the qualities we look for in our local Pizza Champions delivering sweet smiles, one slice at a time.”

Chris will be developing upwards of 5 locations with his first Romeo’s Pizza launching in January 2022 in the Greater Fayetteville area.

Romeo’s Pizza is recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top 500 Food Franchise and by Pizza Today as one of the Top 100 Pizza Companies in the United States. The company plans to have 70 operating locations by the end of 2021, with the goal of reaching 250 total locations in the next five years.