Romeo’s Pizza Opens 50th Location

One of Ohio’s fastest growing pizza companies announced the opening of the 50th Romeo’s Pizza location in Georgetown, Texas. The new location opened on Monday June 21, 2021 at 5731 Williams Dr Suite 101, Georgetown, TX 78633.

The new Georgetown location will be under the ownership of Eddie Lucio and Randy Stepp. “We have fallen in love with the pizza business. What we have quickly learned is that pizza brings families and friends together. What an incredible thing we get to do. Today we will be celebrating the opening of our first central Texas location in Georgetown. It also happens to be Romeo’s Pizza 50th location. It is not only a milestone for the Romeo’s Texas team but for the national brand. We are blessed to work with a corporate team who shares our values and is driven to constantly improve and support franchisees and their mission to be the top pizza franchise in the industry,” says Eddie Lucio, Area Representative for Romeo’s Pizza.

In addition to a large array of pizzas, the Romeo's Pizza menu includes Calzones, Strombolis, Oven Baked Subs, Wings and a variety of Salads and Sides. The new location provides delivery and carry out with convenient online ordering plus catering options. Customers can also earn Romeo’s Rewards from their first order and will get 25 points for signing up.

“When we were looking for communities to open the first Romeo’s Pizza in central Texas, it became very apparent that Georgetown was the place to be. Romeo’s success has been driven by building partnerships in cities with fundamentally strong community values. We are as much about giving back to those who give to us as we are about offering high-quality Award Winning pizzas. We are excited to open Romeo’s 50th location in a place that is reminiscent of the city where it all started over 20 years ago,” says Randy Stepp, Area Representative for Romeo’s Pizza.

Romeo’s Pizza now has 50 locations in Ohio, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. “We are very excited to announce the brand milestone of 50 stores as we open the Georgetown, Texas location today. Our growth and success are based on product quality and customer service. We're proud to create new jobs in the community and are excited to introduce Georgetown to our Award Winning pizzas," says Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo’s Pizza.