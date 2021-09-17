Romeo’s Pizza Opens First Store in Colorado

Romeo’s Pizza announced the opening of the first Romeo’s Pizza location in Colorado. The new location opened on Thursday, August 26 at 3352 Youngfield Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.

The new Wheat Ridge location will be under the ownership of Dan O’Neil. “I chose Romeo's Pizza for it's great pizza, subs and salads, commitment to the community and values based approach in everything Romeo's does. I've been in Colorado for twenty-five years and know Wheat Ridge is the perfect place for my first location. I'm so excited to provide great food, fabulous service and give back to Colorado. We are very excited to open the first Romeo’s store in the state of Colorado and serve our Award Winning Pizza to the Wheat Ridge community,” says Dan O’Neil, Area Representative for Romeo’s Pizza.

Romeo’s Pizza has won numerous awards including The Best Gourmet Pizza in America and twice The Best Pizza in the Midwest. Romeo's has been featured on Food Network and named in the Top 100 Pizza Companies in America by Pizza Today Magazine.

In addition to a large array of pizzas, the Romeo's Pizza menu includes Calzones, Strombolis, Oven Baked Subs, Wings and a variety of Salads and Sides. The new location provides delivery and carry out with convenient online ordering plus catering options. Customers can also earn Romeo’s Rewards from their first order and will get 25 points for signing up.

Romeo’s Pizza now has 50 locations in Ohio, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. “We are very excited to expand the Romeo’s brand into the state of Colorado with the opening of the Wheat Ridge store. Our growth and success are based on product quality and customer service. We're proud to create new jobs in the community and are excited to introduce Wheat Ridge to our award-winning pizzas." stated Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo’s Pizza.

The new Wheat Ridge Romeo’s Pizza will be open 7 days a week for lunch through late-night.